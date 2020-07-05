Gianno Caldwell: Trump – not Biden – has made black lives better

This was to be the start of best year of our lives.

FORMER REP. ALLEN WEST: JULY 4TH HAS SPECIAL MEANING FOR ME PERSONALLY AS A BLACK MAN WHO OVERCAME DISCRIMINATION

Back home in the U.S., African-Americans were exceptional best economy we have ever seen: Unemployment for our racial group was the lowest in recorded history, black wages were rapidly increasing for the first time in decades, and folks who’d been out of work long-term were being hired and suddenly in a position to take their own families on vacations for initially in years.

President Trump’s policies made it possible.

Tax cuts and rocketing GDP growth meant businesses were feeling financially stable for initially in 10 years and public confidence inside our economy had never been higher. Trump’s reelection was on cruise control. Even Democrats were willing to admit that the probability of Trump losing were slim.

No one could have predicted what would happen next.

Since COVID-19, almost every economic benefit of the Trump presidency has evaporated. Unemployment has surged again – reaching numbers nearer to the end of the Great Depression – and has impacted, since it has in most U.S. downturn, African-Americans the most.

All this really is coupled with the difficulties of race that still plagues our country and the media’s incessant narratives of Trump “being racist.” In some cases, these wounds have been self-inflicted, as with Trump’s recent retweeting of a white-supremacist video that used racist language, that the president later claimed that he hadn’t heard.

The black vote will be the swing vote in 2010. And today, it’s looking like it’s Joe Biden’s for the taking. This is despite Biden’s history, which is riddled with policies that have historically and devastatingly disenfranchised African-Americans.

For example, the 1994 crime law, which Biden helped author when he was a senator, incentivized local police departments to secure as many black people as you possibly can, creating mass incarceration of African Americans, along side more prison cells and much more aggressive policing.

In addition, Biden was in charge of a provision in the 1986 crack law that came to be seen as one of the most racially slanted sentencing policies on record: a rule that treated crack cocaine as significantly worse than powder cocaine and ended up disproportionately punishing African- Americans and sending them to prison, but sparing white Americans who typically used cocaine.

We also must not forget the racially charged language Biden has used numerous times, like the notion that should you don’t vote for him “you ain’t black.” But politicians on both sides of the aisle purchased offensive language, and what truly matters more, within my view, are deeds instead of words.

I personally do not agree with every thing President Trump says or does, and I frequently find myself on national TV as a conservative pundit saying exactly that. But I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that Trump has been probably one of the most impactful presidents for African-Americans from a policy perspective – and that’s what matters.

I often say black lives don’t matter to Democrats, black votes matter in their mind.

He supported the First Step Act, which released 1000s of people from prison (90 per cent of whom were black). He has promoted “opportunity zones” that incentivized private investment into marginalized communities, as well as increased federal funding to historically black colleges and universities by 17 percent – an overall total exceeding $100 million, significantly more than any president in history.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration infamously removed a two-year Bush-administration program that yearly funded $85 million right to these prized institutions.

As I mention within my book, “Taken For Granted,” during the 2016 election Trump did something few Republicans had the courage to complete – that he targeted the black vote and spoke directly to African-American issues.

He was not afraid of saying the “wrong thing” (and, yes, he sometimes did) while achieving the ultimate goal of making real dialogue and opportunity in communities largely ignored by both parties. In return, that he received only 8 per cent of the black vote generally, and 12 per cent of black men.

By comparison, 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney earned 6 percent of the black vote.

But after three years in office, having delivered on so many issues for black voters, Trump’s support among black men had risen to 24 percent, according to one February poll.

Although the polls now look bad for Trump, I frequently remind individuals who polls don’t vote, and we are still four months from Election Day. At the same time, Trump cannot afford to lay on the sidelines or be complacent in regards to the black vote.

President Trump and Republicans have delivered for the black community on tangible policies which have had a confident impact – something the Democrats never achieved.

Trump must remind African-Americans about what that he has accomplished and contrast it with Biden’s record of failure, mass incarceration and racially charged language. I frequently say black lives don’t matter to Democrats, black votes matter to them. And that party’s lack of targeted policies benefiting African-Americans proves just how much they take their votes for granted.

