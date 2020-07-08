Gianno Caldwell calls on National Guard to deploy to Chicago: ‘We are not waiting any longer’

GIANNO CALDWELL URGES CHICAGO MAYOR TO ACCEPT TRUMP’S HELP AFTER BLOODY WEEK-END: STOP ‘PLAYING POLITICS’

“Three Memorial Day weekends ago, my younger brother was in a car with two of his friends when two men walked up and shot the car 25 times…Thankfully, he lived. But, his best friend died in his arms. And, since then I have been talking about the Chicago violence,” he explained.

Caldwell told Doocy that the crime wave is systemic and “the real pandemic in Chicago.”

“If you simply look at what happened this weekend, 12 of the almost 80 people shot this weekend were underneath the age of 18. If you look at the week before, where you had a 1-year-old shot, a 10-year-old shot, and a 17-year-old shot… If you look at the weekend before that, a 3-year-old and [14-year-old] shot,” that he pointed out. “The governor of Georgia had one child shot and they are talking about bringing in the National Guard.”

“Meanwhile, the leadership in Chicago, in the state of Illinois, won’t even mention the National Guard,” that he noted.

According to Caldwell, it’s time for Democratic leaders who have “failed” their people to accept the president’s help and invite the federal government to support Chicago.

“It’s life or death,” that he said.

Over the Fourth of July week-end, the Chicago Police Department reported 87 people shot and 17 killed from July 2 to July 5.

Doocy pointed out that presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained silent on the issue this week.

“And, that was because Rahm Emanuel, their friend, was in charge of the city of Chicago. So, of course, they don’t want to criticize their fellow Democrat,” Caldwell said.

“The Democrats have completely shown where they’re coming from,” that he said. “The mayor of Chicago says, ‘I don’t want to accept Trump’s help.’ She is waiting for the next Democrat to are available in — another Democrat, like Joe Biden, to do nothing again.”

“We can no longer wait,” Caldwell said. “People are frustrated and they are pissed the hell off. They don’t know if their next breath may be taken in the next moment. They don’t know if their grandchildren are going to come back home. They have no clue. And the leaders seemingly don’t care.”

“We don’t want another press conference. We want solutions,” he concluded. “We need them now. We are not waiting any longer.”