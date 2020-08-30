Giannis addresses player strike as Bucks advance past Magic

The NBA resumed its playoff schedule in the bubble Saturday after a three-day player strike to oppose authorities cruelty in the consequences of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A three-game slate tipped off with the rescheduled Bucks-Magic match that started the player walkout when Bucks gamers declined to take the court on Thursday.

Saturday’s schedule/results

Milwaukee Bucks 118, Orlando Magic 104 (Bucks win series, 4-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ET (Series is connected, 2-2)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. ET (Lakers lead, 3-1)

Bucks ward off Magic rally to advance

The Orlando Magic didn’t give up when they tracked by 21 points in a removal video game.

But a furious fourth-quarter rally failed as the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 118-104 victory Saturday as NBA play resumed in the bubble. With the win, the Bucks protected the series 4-1 to advance to an Eastern Conference semifinals match versus the Miami Heat.

First video game back from NBA player strike

The video game was the very first in the NBA considering that a three-day player strike initiated by the Bucks to oppose authorities cruelty in the consequences of the Jacob Blake shooting by authorities in Kenosha,Wisconsin Players consented to go back to the court after internal discussions and a contract from owners to advance social justice causes.

The Bucks looked well on their method to a simple win while taking a 76-55 lead in the 3rd quarter. But the Magic cut their deficit to 96-93 midway through the …