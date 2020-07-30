Gianni Infantino: Swiss special prosecutor opens criminal proceedings against FIFA president

Stefan Keller, who was selected as “extraordinary prosecutor” on June 29 2020 to examine criminal problems against the 2 males, has actually discovered indicators of criminal conduct associating with the conferences.

Infantino, who has actually supervised of FIFA because February 2016, has actually rejected any misdeed.

Lauber, who has actually been Attorney General because 2012, used to resign recently after a Swiss Federal court concluded he concealed a behind closed-doors conference with Infantino in June 2017 and lied to managers while his workplace examined corruption surrounding world football’s governing body.

The 54- year-old Lauber has actually rejected lying and formally tendered his resignation on Tuesday.