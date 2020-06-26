Gianni Buquicchio: I regret that the constitutional amendments are not in line with the Venice Commission recommendations – Panorama

“I have been closely following the developments in Armenia concerning the constitutional amendments. I regret that they are not in line with the clear recommendations of the Venice Commissions,” President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio has wrote in response to letter by the Chairman of the Armenian Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.

“I cannot but recall the need to respect the Constitution. This is a basic requirement of the principle of the rule of law,” the message read.

To remind, the Armenian parliament adopted amendments to the Constitution calling for the immediate replacement of the Constitutional Court head and three judges of the top court at a special session on Monday.The amendment entered in to force on June 27. The Chairman and three judges of the Court stated in a joint statement the amendments passed by the parliament run counter to the constitutional law which exempts them from the 12-year term in office set by the amended Constitution in 2015.