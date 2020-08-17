Ghost of Tsushima adding new co-op mode, Legends, this fall

A new online multiplayer co-op mode is heading to Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions revealed today. Legends, which follows 4 warriors of famous renown, will be readily available free of charge this year. Its areas and opponents are motivated by Japanese folklore.

“We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience,” Sucker Punch states. Players will have the ability to utilize matchmaking or have fun with pals in groups of approximately 4. In a complete team, gamers can attempt wave-based survival objectives. The mode consists of 4 character classes, with more information on their capabilities to come. “With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner,” the designer states.

A teaser trailer for the mode of the video game’s upcoming classes dropped along with the statement today. Ghost of Tsushima introduced earlier this summertime.