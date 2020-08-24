‘Ghost Kitchens’ Popping Up Across South Florida To Get Your Food Fast – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– The dining establishment organisation has actually never ever been more complex than now. One brand-new pattern you might have become aware of is ‘ghost kitchens.’

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo describes how their existence is assisting shape fast-casual food shipment in South Florida.

When you buy your preferred food utilizing an app, you care how fast it arrives and how great it tastes. These are 2 aspects at the heart of Reef Kitchens– from Miami- based Reef innovation.

The idea takes underutilized metropolitan areas like car park and locations mobile cooking areas, likewise called “ghost kitchens” in areas. Then they partner with regional dining establishments to prepare their specific foods.

“We license the brand so we have all of the recipes, all of the procedures everything like that and they work with us on that. They train us and coach us and our employees in the kitchen vessels cooking. So when you go to UberEats or GrubHub and you order BurgerFi chances the food will be made at Reef,” described Carl Segal, CEO of Reef.

BurgerFi is a South Florida based dining establishment chain, with 125 dining establishments in 20 states. They partnered with Reef in April.

“So our collaboration with Reef permits us to boost our consumer experience.

Reef enabled us to reach an entire brand-new audience in the Downtown Miami market that formerly was untapped …