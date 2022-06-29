A New York court sentenced Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years in jail on Tuesday for aiding the late infamous tycoon Jeffrey Epstein in abusing young girls.

The former socialite, 60, will spend a large portion of the remainder of her life behind bars according to the sentence imposed by a federal judge in Manhattan. The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell was found guilty in the latter part of last year on five of six counts, the most severe of which involved the sex trafficking of kids.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys had pleaded for compassion, noting Maxwell’s difficult upbringing and saying that she was being unfairly punished since Epstein was not put on trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Involved With Epstein

While the prosecution had requested between 30 and 55 years in prison, they had sought a maximum of five years. Judge Alison Nathan ultimately decided on the 20-day recommendation made by the US probation agency.

Prosecutors successfully demonstrated that Maxwell was “the key” to Epstein’s plot to get young girls to give him massages so he could sexually assault them at her high-profile trial in late 2021.

In court, “Jane” and “Carolyn,” two of Epstein’s victims, said that Maxwell started grooming them when they were as young as 14 years old. “A terrible, painful upbringing with an overbearing, egotistical, and demanding father,” according to Maxwell’s attorneys, was the result of their client.

In remarks submitted earlier this month, they stated, “It rendered her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met soon after her father’s death. While awaiting his own New York sex crimes trial in 2019, money manager Epstein, age 66, committed suicide in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers argued that “Ms. Maxwell cannot and should not shoulder all the penalties for which Epstein should have been held accountable.” But in its own court brief from last week, the prosecution said that Maxwell “was an adult who made her own decisions.”

Her crimes, which she perpetrated between 1994 and 2004, they claimed, had been met with a “total lack of remorse” on her part.

Following her arrest in New Hampshire in the summer of 2020, Maxwell had already spent around two years in jail.