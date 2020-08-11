Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unusual guards and special uniform as she requests to be moved from ‘onerous’ New York jail

By
Jackson Delong
-

Ghislaine Maxwell has actually asked for to be moved from her New York jail cell amidst claims that she is being viewed by guards who do not appear to be “regular personnel” at the jail where she is being apprehended.

Lawyers for Ms Maxwell, 58, have actually composed a movement to Judge Alison Nathan asking that their customer be moved into the basic jail population at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

Ms Maxwell’s legal group claim she has actually been subjected to several searches a day and is under continuous security by guards– regardless of being just recently removed suicide watch.


Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the complete story, not simply the headings

The legal representatives state Ms Maxwell is being …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR