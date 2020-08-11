Ghislaine Maxwell: Attorneys for the Epstein associate ask to halt release of sealed documents in civil case after learning of ‘critical new information’

Her attorneys have actually asked that the documents, consisting of depositions, stay sealed for 3 weeks as they deal with district attorneys to see if they can share info with the court.
The filing did not supply information about the new info, stating that Maxwell’s attorneys aren’t at liberty to reveal it since it’s subject to a court protective order in the criminalcase
.
Maxwell’s attorneys started discussions with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York over the weekend with the intent of customizing the protective order so they might share the info, perhaps under seal, to argue to stop the release of documents.
At a court case last month, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges by New York federal district attorneys that she helped recruit, groom and ultimately sexually abuse minors as young as 14.
The previous British socialite– who was arrested in New Hampshire in July— is being held in a New York prison after a federal judge denied her bail and purchased her held till trial, pointing out a number of factors that she is a flight danger, including her funds, worldwide ties, and “extraordinary capacity to avoid detection.”