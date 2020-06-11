Ghanian footballer ‘stranded at Mumbai airport for 74 days’ thanks to coronavirus

Mr Muller, whose story has been widely reported in the Indian media, said: “I heard about the likelihood of a lockdown in India… therefore i came to Mumbai to stay in a dormitory therefore i wouldn’t miss my flight.

“I didn’t know anyone [in Mumbai] so I saw some policemen and told them my story. They told me to go to the airport.”

During his stay in the departure lounge, the airport staff gave him food to eat and even replaced his broken mobile phone.

“I never got worried because I knew one day I’d get home. I tried to stay strong and motivated… there are things in life you can never change,” Mr Muller said.

His plight has drawn comparisons with Tom Hanks in the Hollywood blockbuster The Terminal, who lives in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport after having a military coup means that he cannot reunite to his fictional homeland of Krakozhia.

On the advice of a security officer, Mr Muller posted about his ordeal on Twitter and a local journalist alerted the son of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, who’s also president of the Mumbai District Football Association.