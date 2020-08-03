Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong reveals Celtic target after scoring in Premiership opener

The Ghanaian starlet has actually revealed his target for the 2020-21 season after assisting the Bhoys kick-off their league project with an emphatic win

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong is intending to contribute more objectives and helps this season after scoring in the Bhoys’ 5-1 win over Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

The 19- year-old was amongst the objectives at Celtic Park as the hosts started their mission for a 10 th Scottish Premiership title in a row on a commanding note.

Sunday’s strike was Frimpong’s 3rd objective for Neil Lennon’s males considering that his long-term finalizing from Manchester City last September, and he wishes to continue his goalscoring type this term while not disregarding his protective responsibilities.

“It’s not like me to score typically, that is among my targets this season, to get objectives and helps, and I’m going to keep dealing with that,” Frimpong informedthe club website “I saw the opposition protector ran out position and there was a lot area so I believed if it comes let me get on completion of it.

“Hopefully, I can carry on getting forward as the season goes on,” he included. “I delight in getting forward a lot however often when you make those runs they do not discover you.

“It was a little bit of a gamble for my objective due to the fact that typically I would not do that. If they do not pass it then it’s a long method back.”

The triumph shot Celtic …