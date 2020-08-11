Ghana women’s U17 camp failure ahead of Nigeria showdown explained 

The Black Princesses coach clarifies strategies to regroup for training later on this month

Ghana U17 women’s coach Yusif Basigi has actually discussed factors for the the group’s failure to begin camp as initially set up.

After getting unique clearance from the nationwide federal government to regroup in the middle of a restriction on all contact sports, consisting of football, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Princesses were not able to start preparations for an upcoming 2021 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup showdown with arch-rivals Nigeria on August 1 as prepared.

The U17 women’s side signed up with the U20 women’s group and the U17 male group to get unique dispensation to regroup ahead of different nationwide projects.

“We have actually not had the ability to go to begin camping yet due to the precaution being put in location by the Ghana Football Association as advised by the federal government,” Basigi informedHappy FM

” I can not inform when we will be provided the go-ahead to be at camp however I am confident by the close of today, something favorable will turn up. The gamers are all going to be checked prior to we start preparations.

“For now, we have actually asked all the gamers to train by themselves even prior to we resume camping.”

Ghana’s U17 women’s clash with Nigeria is set up for October/November

