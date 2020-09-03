Ghana U20 invite second batch of 70 players as preparations for Wafu championship continues

Another group of players have actually been summoned for the pre-selection workout in Prampram

A second batch of 70 Ghana U20 players have actually been contacted to camp for a pre-selection workout.

The guests are anticipated to report to camp at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre in Prampram on Sunday, according to a publication on the governing body’s official website.

Wafa midfielder Amankwa Forson and Right to Dream assailant Solomon Adomako made it.

A very first batch of 70 players had currently gone through a pre-selection workout.

Ghana are preparing for the Wafu championship in Togo which will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hadi Yahya (Thunder FC), Bawa Akaba (Nania FC), Sibidow Abdul Gafaru (Real Tamale United), Appiah Kubi (Aspire Dreams), Kelvin K. Boahene (JK Sampdoria FC GH)

Right- backs: Issahaku Fuseini (Utrecht FC), Reuben Gidi (Awudu Issaka FC), Perry Amofa, (Accra Auroras)

Left- backs: Shadrack Ampofo (MSK (*70 *) Africa FC), Benjamin Aloma (Vision FC)

Centre- backs: Remember Adomako (Unity FC), Enoch Afotey (Nzema Kotoko), Andrews K. Appau (Tano Bofoakwa), Arimiyaw Seidu (Unistar Academy), Kobina Boahene Gogo (All Blacks), Joshua Boni (Golden Strikers FC), Zakariah Abdallah (Madina Republicans), Nortical Jabril Habib (Kotoku …