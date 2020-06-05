Ghaiyyath gallops to Coronation Cup glory at Newmarket | Racing News

Ghaiyyath made each yard of the operating to declare Group One gold within the Hurworth Bloodstock Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

The five-year-old was despatched off the 11-10 favorite and William Buick was fast to make use of front-running techniques on Charlie Appleby’s cost.

Buick allowed his mount to stride on and he quickly constructed up a wholesome benefit, with solely Frankie Dettori on star stayer Stradivarius deciding heading out in pursuit.

However, he couldn’t get again on phrases and nonetheless had about 4 lengths to make up with a few furlongs to run, as Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck began to make later progress.

But Ghaiyyath was not for stopping and whereas Anthony Van Dyck made up floor within the ultimate furlong, the Godolphin runner was two and a half lengths too good, with Stradivarius operating a fantastic race in third.