Far-right groups, some armed, reached the historic grounds at Gettysburg





Rumours that anti-fascist protesters in the pipeline to burn off American flags on the Gettysburg Civil War battleground site resulted in armed far-right groups arriving in numbers on US Independence Day.

Posts on social media by supposed antifa leaders urged members to generally meet at the Pennsylvania site on 4 July.

In response, far-right groups assembled on the historic grounds on Saturday – but no adversaries showed up.

The holiday marks the US declaration of independence from Britain in 1776.

The posts that appeared on social media marketing ahead of the Independence Day festivities reportedly needed people to flock to your website in face paint.

Activists would “be giving away free small flags to children to safely throw into the fire”, the hoax call suggested.

“Let’s get together and burn flags in protest of thugs and animals in blue,” one anonymous Facebook post said.

Far-right groups gathered at a Wal-Mart carpark on Saturday afternoon





There is no evidence to declare that those accountable for the online posts are in in whatever way linked to antifa – a loosely-affiliated network of mainly far-left activists.

Hours ahead of the flag-burning was supposed to start, far-right groups gathered in a parking lot close to a Wal-Mart, some were armed.

Some resulted in with the confederate flag attached to their motorcycles





“It doesn’t matter if it’s a hoax or not,” Christopher Blakeman, who travelled to the Gettysburg site from West Virginia on Saturday, told the Washington Post newspaper.

“They made a threat, and if we don’t make our voices heard, it’ll make it seem like it’s OK,” that he added.

Antifa: Trump says group will undoubtedly be designated ‘terrorist organisation’

The site in Pennsylvania is just a renowned American Civil War battleground





In his Independence Day address on Saturday, President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the “radical left” as protests continued to sweep the nation.

Mr Trump said however “fight… to preserve American way of life”, while railing at “mobs” targeting historical monuments.

In May, the president said the usa would designate antifa, which he accused of starting riots at street protests over the death of African American George Floyd, a terrorist organisation.