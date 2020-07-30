

The RCA Voyager tablet is a fantastic inexpensive tablet for those who just need something that works, without all the frills. This makes it one of the most popular tablets out there today, so popular in fact, you can find it on shelves at major retailers all over the world including Walmart.

One downside is that because it is so common and so inexpensive, it tends to be one of the first tablets people get when they have never owned a tablet before and there can be a steep learning curve. There is vitually no "owner’s manual" to speak of, and people are left trying to figure things out on their own.

Sure, many of us have grown up with technology like this so it is second nature, but there are also many people who have not. This is the book for them.

Starting with turning the device on for the first time this book walks you through the entire setup, explaining options along the way in non-technical terms. Don’t know what a Google account is, if you have one, or why you need one?

All of that and much more is answered.

After getting the tablet up and running the book walks you through using the most common features such as sending and receiving emails, using the camera, finding settings, navigating around the screens, printing, and using the Google Play Store.

If you have used other Android devices before, this may not be the book for you. If on the other hand, you are not sure what Android even is, then you have come to the right place!

Get your copy of Getting started with the RCA Voyager Tablet today and start using your tablet RIGHT NOW!