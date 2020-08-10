Getting People Fired Is ‘Not Cool’

The British comic Ricky Gervais, the developer and star of programs like “The Office” and “After Life,” spoke up to blast cancel culture, stating that it’s “not cool” to attempt and get people fired for making apparently offending declarations.

Gervais told The Metro that “everyone’s got a different definition of cancel culture,” however included that the worst type of it is when people target somebody else’s task.

“If it is choosing not to watch a comedian because you don’t like them, that’s everyone’s right. But when people are trying to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion about something that’s nothing to do with their job, that’s what I call cancel culture, and that’s not cool,” Gervais stated. “You turning off your own TV isn’t censorship. You trying to get other people to turn off their TV because you don’t like something they’re watching, that’s different.”

“Everyone’s allowed to call you an asshole, everyone’s allowed to stop watching your stuff, everyone’s allowed to burn your DVDs, but you shouldn’t have to go to court for saying a joke that someone didn’t like. And that’s what we get dangerously close to,” he included. “If you do not consent to somebody’s right to state something you do not concur with, you do not concur …