Getaway gridlock! Caravans stuck in huge jam on M5 as over 10 million motorists hit the road today

Caravans were stuck in a huge jam on the M5 today as a lot more than 10 million motorists hit the road today and England’s beauty spots are braced for a huge influx of tourists after lockdown travel restrictions were eased.

The M5 in Exeter was swamped with camper vans going to the coast as they made their weekend getaway on what has been dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

Traffic was also underway on the M25 in Kent as hotels, restaurants and pubs re-open with people having the ability to stay over night or longer in England.

There were multiple reports of accidents on the M5 involving holiday traffic, with the Exeter-based HART ambulance team seen heading southbound towards Junction 31.

Approximately 6.5million Britons are planning over night stays with friends or family, with around two million driving to campsites, another 680,000 going to caravan websites and another million to remain in hotels and B&Bs, in accordance with research from the RAC.

It comes as booking internet sites report a rise in traffic, with Booking.com seeing a ‘spike’ in looks for domestic properties and Virgin Experience Days having a 65 % month-on-month rise in visits to its ‘Short Breaks’ category.

But most will drive to destinations of a maximum of two hours away from their house, an average of 110 miles, in accordance with research from car sharing club Zipcar UK.

James Taylor, General Manager at Zipcar said: ‘Since the most stringent lockdown restrictions eased from 1st June, we’ve already seen a 36% increase in reservations for our Roundtrip service.

‘The British public are clearly keen to get on the road and domestic travel will play an important part in boosting the economy.’

Plymouth and the Isle of Wight are set to be two of the UK’s big winners from the boom in staycations amid the coronavirus pandemic, while visits from foreign travellers continue to dry out.

New research from Colliers International has unveiled that the hotel sector in Plymouth is likely to recover faster than any in the UK as holidaymakers flock to the South West.

But it said that some common tourist hotspots, such as London, will undoubtedly be hard hit by the dearth of visitors from abroad as a result of travel restrictions.

Colliers’ inaugural Covid-19 Recovery Hotels Index also said that the strong rebound in domestic tourism was particularly more likely to help the economy of the Isle of Wight.

Exeter, Norwich, Blackpool and Cornwall are also likely to recover faster, according to experts at the commercial real-estate specialists.

Marc Finney, head of hotels and resort consulting at Colliers, said that he believes that UK leisure destinations are less likely to feel large impact from dwindling overseas visitors and large events.

‘So great news in the short-term for traditional British seaside resorts such as Blackpool and Bournemouth, national park locations and Devon and Cornwall,’ he said.

‘This said, many of these markets within the top 10 have traditionally been very small – so despite the fact that they appear top of the list, the uptick will be small in absolute terms.’

The research said that Plymouth topped the index as 86 per cent of its visitors are domestic tourists, whilst it also believes its large proportion of budget hotels will make it more resilient to the financial impact of the current crisis.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight can also be expected to take advantage of a significant quantity of UK tourists, with domestic tourists visiting the area for leisure typically representing around 90 per cent of visits.

Mr Finney also said that hotels which focus on their rooms could outperform websites which on average secure more revenue through other services, such as gyms and spas.

He added: ‘This is because of social distancing protocols that will inevitably limit the usage of public areas and ancillary facilities in the short-term, including restaurants, bars, meetings spaces and spa amenities.’

Meanwhile, typical tourist hotspots London, Oxford and Cambridge simply take the three bottom spots in the ranking of 35 destinations, as they look set to lose out on their normal amount of foreign tourists.

Colliers also stressed that the cancellation of major events, such as Wimbledon, as well as vast amounts of conferences and exhibitions, would particularly impact the capital’s hotel sector.