Get your official NFL New Era on-field face coverings now

Be officially official with an NFL on-field face covering from New Era. These will be on the sidelines of every NFL game this season.

If you need to wear a face covering, you might as well show off your fandom and look official while you’re at it.

After all, you have the official jerseys, the sideline t-shirts, the hats – so your face covering should match.

That’s where New Era’s new line of on-field face coverings comes in.

These are the face coverings that will be on the sideline of every NFL game this fall. Two styles are available – scarf and face shield. Get your pre-orders in today, and you’ll get your shipment in October.

Check out an example of each below, or click here to shop your team.

Material: 100% Polyester

Elastic closures

It is recommended to wash after each use

This Face Covering is for personal use only and is not intended for a medical purpose or as a replacement for medical grade personal protective equipment. It is a fashion face covering not intended to be personal protective equipment and should not be used by healthcare professionals or used in a healthcare/clinical environment or setting.