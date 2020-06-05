‘Get your knee off our necks’: Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at George Floyd memorial – video | US news

Delivering the eulogy at a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Reverend Al Sharpton stated: ‘George Floyd’s story has been the story of black people.’ In an emotive speech punctuated by a number of standing ovations, Sharpton stated the sight of numerous crowds of protesters the world over gave him hope that actual change would come to the legal justice system

