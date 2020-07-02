Get Your Hands Off America’s Monuments

All monuments in the United States must certanly be preserved, PERIOD.

Remember when Democrats first stated they only wanted the Confederate Army battle flag removed? They demanded statues put up to Confederate leaders, then the target was those dedicated to as yet not known Confederate soldiers.

Then it went along to George Washington/Thomas Jefferson. Ulysses Grant not only that Albert Pike.

Pike was a Confederate General who early in the day in life had, as a lawyer and newspaper publisher, sued the U.S. government in the 1840-50s for cheating the Creek, Choctaw, and Chickasaw Indian tribes and demanded just compensation for lands seized unlawfully.

It also needs to be noted that the Confederate government had Pike charged with treason From the Confederacy.

It is amazing how utterly devoid the so-called “peaceful” rioters are of any history or, for instance, their apologists in the Democrat party as well as CNN/MSNBC.

LET’S HAVE A CRITICAL DISCUSSION

Every living or deceased person has committed some type of sin in their entire life, that they wouldn’t normally want one to know. You cannot judge a person. Like Washington, Jefferson, etc. while they were an item of an alternative time that a lot of people have perhaps not taken enough time nor been taught about.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” George Orwell – 1984

If taking down Confederate statues, renaming schools, etc. in the South is going to help folks feel a lot better about themselves…WHAT about the people in places like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore, Columbus, St. Louis, Newark, and thus many other places where there AREN’T any Confederate statues making life tough for them?

What is there excuses?

WHY ARE PROTESTERS AFRAID OF THE BALLOT BOX?

This isn’t hard. Put it to a vote in the municipalities where a statue or monument is present.

Why could you turn to mob destruction or executive action to fix any problems, when you could just as quickly be the victim of the exact same? Why haven’t these people bothered to learn about their system, heritage, and history, plus they of another 190 nations on earth to enable them to truly comprehend the world they live in and make smartly chosen options?

You can’t change history, nor can you hide it. However, you can study on history, mistakes, AND successes. So we have to leave the records of our past stay intact, so current and future generations might still learn.

YOU KNOW WHAT’S SCARY

What’s scary concerning the current iconoclastic fad is how quickly it moved from Confederate statues to non-Confederate statues of people and also require owned slaves, to statues of those who fought AGAINST slavery such as abolitionist Colonel Hans Christian Heg who died as a Union soldier in the Civil War.

This is how unchecked lawlessness evolves. First is the justification, and then, without any opposition, chaos. I would suggest that anyone who supports the illegal destruction of statues read up on the French Revolution, and how quickly the killing of the guilty turned into the killing of everybody.

HOW FAR RIGHT BACK SHOULD WE GO WITH THE ATTACK ON STATUES?

No statue deserves to fall anymore than paint needs to be splattered on city streets or companies need to be looted in the name of “justice.” It makes no sense, nevertheless the media continues to pump life involved with it.

How far back should we go? What about Ancient Greece? What about every single part of history that seems unacceptable in today’s standard? It’s impossible to erase days gone by.

The media doesn’t realize how dreadful this makes collective ownership (socialism) look. A small mob taking get a handle on of something we all own, and doing whatever they desire, including destroying it, causes people to favor private ownership.

