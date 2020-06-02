Get set for strawberry moon: NASA’s top tips for June skywatchers

Citing the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, NASA notes that the June full moon was dubbed the strawberry moon by Algonquin tribes. “The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States,” the area company explains. “An old European name for this full Moon is the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon.”

Mead is an alcoholic drink constituted of a fermented combination of honey and water. “Some writings suggest that the time around the end of June was when honey was ripe and ready to be harvested from hives or from the wild, which made this the ‘sweetest’ Moon,” explains NASA.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that the identify strawberry moon was utilized by each Algonquin tribe. The celestial occasion was also referred to as the rose moon in Europe, it provides.

The June full moon might also be linked to the phrase “honeymoon,” in accordance with the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “In the past, June has been the most popular month for weddings, leading some to suggest that the Moon’s honey-colored appearance in June was the origin of the ‘honeymoon’ phrase,” it explains on its website. “Nowadays, however, the most popular wedding months are August, September, and October, plus a little research shows that the Moon’s color never did have anything to do with that expression.”

The strawberry moon, nonetheless, is not going to be a supermoon. The May full moon, often called the flower moon, was the final supermoon of 2020.

In April, skywatchers loved the tremendous pink moon, which was the biggest supermoon of the yr.

NASA notes {that a} partial eclipse can be on deck for June 5, though this is not going to be seen for most individuals within the Americas. “The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon,” it explains on its web site. “During this eclipse the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation.”

“It’s the most subtle kind of lunar eclipse, one that most people won’t even notice,” provides the EarthSky website.

The summer time solstice will happen later this month, on June 20. “As spring ends and summer begins, the daily periods of sunlight reach their longest on the solstice, then begin to shorten again,” explains NASA on its web site. “Summer Solstice will be on Saturday, June 20, at 5:43 PM. This will be the day with the longest period of sunlight, 14 hours, 53 minutes, and 41.5 seconds,” it provides.

The historic website of Stonehenge in Southern England has change into synonymous with solstices. Some scientists imagine that Stonehenge was constructed to mark the summer time and winter solstices.

NASA additionally affords different skywatching tips for this month. “As twilight ends on the evening of the full Moon on Friday, June 5, (at 9:42 PM EDT for the Washington, DC area), the planet Mercury will appear about 6 degrees above the horizon in the west-northwest,” it explains, on its web site. “The bright star appearing nearest to directly overhead will be Arcturus, appearing (for Washington, DC and similar latitudes) 68 degrees above the horizon in the south-southeast. Also near to directly overhead will be the constellation Ursa Major, also known as the Great Bear or the Big Dipper.”

