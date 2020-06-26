Get ready to giggle with this extract from DAVID WALLIAMS’ new book The World’s Worst Parents

Start your Saturday with a snigger with this peek into David Walliams’ new book for children, The World’s Worst Parents.

Out a few weeks, it features ten hilarious tales of the most spectacularly silly mums and daft dads you’ll ever meet.

Today, in an exclusive extract, we tell the very first part of the story of Monty Monopolize, a dad of two who hogs most of the children’s toys to himself.

Once there were two brothers who dreaded their birthdays, Christmas time as well as Easter. Surely all kids love receiving presents?

No. Not these two. Moe and Curly loathed those times of the year. The reason was simple.

Their father, Monty Monopolize, would supply the boys toys, and then NEVER let them play with them.

Instead, he would hog them all for himself. A car-and-racing track set went straight into the garage for Monty to amuse himself with alone.

Moe and Curly were not even allowed to view it ‘in case they broke it with their eyes’.

A train set suffered a similar fate. It was kept under lock and key in the attic. And Father had hidden the main element!

A remote-controlled fighter plane will be taken to the park, and only flown by Monty. Although when that he crashed to the park keeper he handed the handy remote control to his sons so that they had to take the blame.

However, Monty’s favourite toy in the world was Bricko. Bricko is a distinct building sets, with bricks made of different-coloured plastic. Monty bought his two sons boxes and boxes of the stuff.

‘Merry Christmas, chaps!’ Monty would announce.

‘Thank you, Father!’ they might reply, their little eyes lighting up with glee. Then, as soon as they’d unwrapped it and exclaimed, ‘Bricko! BRILLIANT!’, the person would snatch it right back from them.

‘Don’t you worry, chaps. Father will put this one together for you personally!’ With that, he’d disappear up to his bedroom and commence building.

Over the years, Monty had collected every single Bricko set. Mr Monopolize was bananas about Bricko. He would snap the bricks to one another throughout the day.

CLICK! CLICK! CLICK!

And all night.

CLICK! CLICK! CLICK!

If Moe and Curly tried to help snap the bricks together, he’d shoo them out of his bedroom.

‘BEGONE ! Bricko IS ONLY TO BE PLAYED WITH BY GROWNUPS! NOT CHILDREN!’

Kids love to use Bricko to build their particular weird and wonderful creations. Not Monty. No, that he followed the impossibly long instruction booklet to the absolute letter.

Bricko sets had to be built perfectly to plan. One afternoon, Monty Monopolize was on his way home from work on the frozen-pea factory.

His job was counting out the peas for every single bag: 327. Not an additional. Not one less. The man always walked home the long distance round to ensure that he could go after dark Bricko superstore.

That afternoon, Monty spotted a gigantic new building set box that took up the full shop window. It was the largest set Bricko had ever produced.

One million pieces! The Earth. Yes! A gigantic style of the Earth! Monty’s eyes widened with delight. This was probably the most detailed model Bricko had ever produced.

Every continent, every ocean, every mountain range was represented. There were people, animals, fish swimming in the seas.

Even Monty and your family home have there been. And the model wasn’t that much smaller compared to real Earth. This could possibly be Monty Monopolize’s million-piece masterpiece!

He had to contain it! So that he waited until Christmas and announced to his sons, ‘This year I have bought you two boys a joint present.’ ‘Is it Bricko?’ asked Moe, already once you know the answer.

‘Just you wait and see.’

‘It is Bricko, though, isn’t it?’ added Curly, rolling his eyes.

‘Well , don’ t spoil it for yourselves! But, yes, it is.

DARLING!’ he called out. ‘BRING IN THE PRESENT!’

Moira Monopolize, the boys’ mother, was so completely fed up with her husband’s Bricko obsession that she rarely uttered a word.

So, without saying a thing, Mother pushed the largest gift you’ve ever seen into the family room. The box was how big a double-decker bus.

Using all her may possibly, she slid it through the door. The family cat, Bricko, leaped out of the way…

‘MIAOW!’

…as the box hit the Bricko Christmas tree.

DOINK!

The plastic tree came crashing down on her behalf husband’s head.

WHOOSH!

BOINK!

Breaking into pieces.

‘ARGH! CAREFUL!’ he shouted as his sons chuckled to themselves.

‘Ha! Ha! Ha!’

For a quick moment, a flicker of a smile crossed Moira’s mouth. She must have knocked over the Christmas tree deliberately!

Naughty Mummy! thought the boys.

‘MERRY CHRISTMAS! ’ announced Father. ‘ON THE COUNT OF THREE YOU MAY UNWRAP! THREE , TWO…’

‘Father, why don’t you just open it?’ asked Moe.

‘Cut out the middleman,’ added Curly.

‘Moe, Curly, I’ve absolutely no idea what you mean! This is the Christmas present. And I would like you two boys to enjoy it!

ONE! UNWRAP!’

The boys shook their heads, and reluctantly went to work ripping the wrapping paper off.

RIP! RAP! RUP!

Finally, the box was revealed in every its glory.

‘Bricko Earth?’ uttered Moe, not quite believing what that he was reading.

‘One million pieces!’ added Curly. ‘That is NUTS!’

‘Well, I think you have both enjoyed your Christmas present long enough. Darling, please take the box upstairs to our bedroom!’

Mother shook her head in disbelief, and pushed the box back out from the living room, running over her husband’s foot in the process.

‘OUCH!’ that he cried.

Once again, she smirked to herself. Just then Moe whispered something in Curly’s ear.

‘What’s that?’ demanded Father. ‘Nothing!’ chirped the boys together. ‘You two are up to something!’

‘Never!’ replied Moe.

‘Enjoy playing with our latest present, Father!’ added Curly.

‘Mmm. Yes. I will! Merry Christmas, one and all!’

That Christmas morning, Monty set to work. He barred anyone from entering the bed room, putting up an indicator on the entranceway made with Bricko bricks that read:

ENTRY STRICTLY FORBIDDEN! NO KIDS ALLOWED!

Monty presented all the countless instruction booklets and a large number of individual bags of plastic bricks rigorously on the floor.

This operation needed military precision. Even if it was with only an army of 1.

But, as soon as they heard their father simply take his first pee break, the two boys crawled over to his bedroom door.

The brothers had timed their father’s pees, and knew he took exactly twenty-seven seconds to pass water. So, with Father in the bathroom, Moe slid to the man’s bedroom on his tummy, while Curly studied a stop watch.

The boys’ plan was simple. Moe needed to find the smallest piece of the Bricko Earth set. ‘Twenty-three, twenty-two, twenty-one, twenty, nineteen…’

Curly counted down from twenty-seven so his brother will be out of the bedroom in the nick of time.

‘Twenty-seven, twenty-six, twenty-five, twenty-four…’ that he whispered.

One that would take some time for his father to realise that it was missing.

‘Eighteen, seventeen, sixteen, fifteen…’

One that came right at the end of the building process.

‘Fourteen, thirteen, twelve, eleven…’

So they could teach their father a lesson.

‘Ten, nine, eight, seven…’

BINGO! Moe found it! A tiny plastic brick of Monty himself!

‘Six, five, four…’

Moe slid out of these father’s bedroom, just catching his foot on one of the Bricko models.

‘Three, two, one!’ hissed Curly.

Just then their father returned from his pee. The man noticed that the life-sized Bricko model of Queen Victoria was wobbling. He looked across the room with suspicion.

Seeing no body there but him, that he shrugged and returned tobuilding the Earth.

CLICK!

CLICK! CLICK!

Night and day, brick after brick after brick was snapped together.

CLICK! CLICK! CLICK!

As the model grew and grew, Monty had to knock down walls in the house to accommodate the huge model.

BOOSH!

All this time, his wife looked on, shaking her head at the MADNESS.

Meanwhile, the boys kept their secret from their father.

‘Psst! Moe, have you still got it?’ asked Curly as that he lay on the bottom bunk.

‘Shush! Yes, I have!’ replied Moe as that he lay at the top bunk. ‘I have it right here!’

He opened his hand and showed his brother the treasure. The one tiny brick of Father that he’d taken.

Now all they had to do was play a waiting game.

Days, weeks and months passed until the entire house was taken over by this gigantic model of the Earth. Monty had not just demolished the walls, but all the floors of the house to accommodate his masterpiece.

The South Pole was at ab muscles bottom of your home in the cellar, with the North Pole towards the top, poking out from the roof. Now Monty was standing on an extremely tall ladder, on your home straight.

CLICK!

CLICK!

CLICK!

Just some more bricks to snap together until Bricko Earth was complete.

CLICK!

CLICK!

CLICK!

Taken from The World’s Worst Parents, the new book by David Walliams and illustrated by Tony Ross.

Published on July 2, 2020, by HarperCollins Children’s Books, £14.99 hardback.

© David Walliams 2020; illustrations © Tony Ross 2020.