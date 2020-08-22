Get ready for NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam with a jam-packed weekend of programming

It’s time for the greatest weekend of the summer season! Get ready for NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam with a complete weekend slate of programming throughout WWE platforms.

Kick off your Saturday with a live stream of The Best NXT TakeOver Title Matches at 10a m. ET/7a m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, including face-offs in between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, Bayley and Sasha Banks and more.

Fans can likewise take a look at UpUpDownDown’s 2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020 at 10:30a m. ET/7:30a m. PT, including Tyler Breeze protecting the UpUpDownDown Title versus Samoa Joe.

Next, watch a live interview with Triple H at 2 p.m. ET/11a m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to get the within scoop on NXT prior to the black-and- gold brand name’s 30th flagship occasion. Fans can likewise sign up with a Twitter Q&A with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar on Saturday afternoon with the hashtag #AskEscobar

NXT then takes spotlight Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the NXT TakeOver XXX Pre-Show, including a Triple Threat Tag Team Match in between Breezango, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan and Legado del Fantasma for an NXT Tag Team Title chance. Then, do not miss out on NXT TakeOver XXX, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the acclaimed WWE Network, including Keith Lee protecting the …