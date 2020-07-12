Get off our lawn: Gung-ho St. Louis lawyer couple’s long history of legal fights

A St. Louis couple who made headlines nationwide for standing on their porch brandishing guns targeted at Black Lives Matter demonstrators have a 25-year history of filing a slew of law suits, it has emerged.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a husband and wife injury lawyer duo, were filmed on June 28 aiming at protesters who walked by their mansion on the path to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.

McCloskey, 63, said they were scared, and were defending their house.

On Sunday their local newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, published reveal analysis of their long line of legal battles.

The couple, who met once they were at Southern Methodist University law school, moved back to St. Louis in 1986.

They moved into the palazzo at One Portland Place having filed case in 1988 to obtain the property.

They sued a guy who sold them a Maserati they claimed was supposed to feature a box of hard-to-find parts, the paper reported.

In November 1996, Mark McCloskey filed two lawsuits, one against a dog breeder whom that he said sold him a German Shepherd without papers and one other against the Central West End Association for using a photo of their property in a brochure for a house tour after the McCloskeys had told them to not.

‘I guess we were saving gas,’ that he joked in a deposition in another case, when asked why he filed two lawsuits at the same time.

For years the couple have now been at war over the rights to a little patch of land bordering their property.

In 2013, Mark McCloskey destroyed bee hives placed just outside of the mansion’s northern wall by the neighboring Jewish Central Reform Congregation and left a note saying he achieved it, and if the mess was not cleaned up quickly however seek a restraining order and lawyers fees.

The congregation had planned to harvest the honey and pick apples from trees on its property for Rosh Hashanah.

‘The children were crying in school,’ Rabbi Susan Talve said. ‘It was part of our curriculum.’

The McCloskeys, based on the paper, have constantly sought to force their neighbor hood trustees to keep the exclusivity of Portland Place.

They accused the trustees of selectively enforcing the written rules for residing in the neighborhood, referred to as the trust agreement, and in particular failing continually to enforce a rule about unmarried couples living together.

Their insistence was seen as an endeavor to force gay couples from town.

The trustees voted to impeach Patricia McCloskey as a trustee in 1992 when she fought an effort to improve the trust indenture, accusing her of being anti-gay.

Mark McCloskey clarified in a deposition much later that the trust agreement barred unmarried people living together, regardless of their sexuality.

‘Certain people on Portland Place, for political reasons, wanted to ensure it is a gay issue,’ he said.

In 2002, the Portland Place Association sued to foreclose on the McCloskeys’ house because they were refusing to pay for dues.

One former Portland Place trustee told the paper he had nothing good to state about the couple.

‘They’ve always been part of the issue, never part of the answer,’ Robert Dolgin said.

On a second property, in Franklin County, the couple had disputes using their neighbors over a gravel path, and sued for squatters rights to a section of land.

The McCloskeys also evicted two tenants from a modular home on the property in a period of just over two years.

He sued his employers for wrongful dismissal, and turned on his or her own family, specifically after his father largely wrote him out of the will in 2008, sparking a family feud that would last eight years.

Mark McCloskey filed a defamation case against his father and sister in 2011, dismissed it in 2012, and refiled it in 2013. By the time of the final filing, Bruce McCloskey was residing in a memory care unit in Ballwin; he died in 2014.

In March 2013 McCloskey sued his father and his father’s trust over a present of five acres, promised in 1976, which never materialized.

A judge ruled against him in 2016.

Mark McCloskey dismissed the defamation case, but that he sued his sister and his two brothers and their father’s trust again in 2016, accusing all of them of ‘tortious interference’ for pressing their father to cut him out of an inheritance.

The siblings settled, with their father’s trust paying Mark McCloskey $400,000, with all of them agreeing to drop all claims rather than have experience of him again.

Albert Watkins, a lawyer representing the couple, would not answer questions from the paper.