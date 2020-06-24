Get every CD Projekt Red game, plus Cyberpunk 2077, for $88 today

You can make amends for all the Witcher video games on PC, and snag a preorder copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for $88 altogether at GOG.com. This particular bundle is known as the Ultimate RED assortment, because it’s a slate of developer CD Projekt Red’s titles. If you had been planning to preorder its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, this can be a good technique to hold your self busy till it launches in November. Just to notice, these video games are DRM-free and don’t require Steam or every other recreation platform to run.

Here’s what the bundle contains:

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings – Enhanced Edition

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

The Witcher Adventure Game

If you want numerous energy and ports at your desk to maintain your tech charged, Anker’s 100W USB-C and USB Type-A wall charger is $20 off its regular $100 worth at Amazon. This isn’t as reasonably priced as a few of the different USB-C wall chargers we write about, however this one has a extra bountiful choice of ports. Being in a position to rapidly cost 4 units without delay is a pleasant perk.

Sony’s new bass-heavy WFXB700 actually wi-fi earbuds are $30 off at Best Buy, which brings them right down to $100. They’re accessible in black or blue, and so they appear to have a low-profile match. These include a number of sizes of ear ideas, they’ve a USB-C charging case, and the battery indicator LEDs can shine by way of it to let you understand how a lot juice you’ve got left.