Get Better At Basketball By Following These Tips!

Basketball is something that tons of people worldwide enjoy. You can play on your own or with a team. You can also play for fun or try and make a career of it. Check out the helpful advice below for some great information on the sport of basketball.

When handling the ball, make sure you spread out your fingers. This makes it less likely that the ball will slip away from you. Also, keep your palm from making contact with the ball. Only your fingers should be involved in the process of getting the ball to where you want it to go.

When dribbling, make sure to keep your head straight up. If you find that you keep looking down at the ball, you haven’t practiced dribbling enough. You need to gain the advantage of being able to see the court while dribbling. Then you can surprise your opponent with smart passes and quick drives to areas where they are not.

If you feel you’ve been spending too much time on the the bench, ask your basketball coach what you can do to help the team the next time you are in practice. Hang on every word he or she says. This will demonstrate your intense interest in helping the team win by improving your own play and should get you more game time!

To be successful with free throws, you need to be sure you’re taking the best approach. When at the foul line, have your feet about a shoulder’s width apart. Now, use both hands to dribble the ball. Bend your knees and and picture the ball going into the basketball as you take your shot.

When prepping for the basketball season, walk around with the basketball as often as you can. Take the time to throw the ball from one hand to the other, and even flip it around your back. Your goal is to improve your hand/ball coordination so that the ball feels as if it’s part of you.

Keep in mind that basketball shoes don’t last forever. Ask questions at the store or do research to find out just how many games or months a good pair should last before needing replacement. You need to feel safe in the quality of your footwear when moving on the court.

Do you want to fool the other team? Try using a back pass! Use your dominant hand to palm the basketball. Now hold the ball behind you. Flip your wrist towards the site where you want the ball to go. This should trick the opposing team.

If there’s no one around to play with, it is okay to play a basketball game by yourself. Even though you play on a team, practicing alone can be helpful. That is okay. You can still get a lot accomplished with solo games. You can practice free throws or pivot moves. You can always find things to work on.

Take your ball with you wherever you go and dribble as often as possible. This allows you to practice handling the ball on all sorts of surfaces. For example, it will react differently on grass than it will on a wooden court. If you can master moving the ball on any surface, you will become a better ball handler.

As the old saying goes, there is no “I” in team. So don’t focus exclusively on trying to be the one to make all the winning points. Make sure you are just as determined to help your team members score their winning points as well. Being a team player means the whole team working together, each playing their own part to win the game.

Always have an awareness of the location and movement of your feet. Stepping your toe in a baseline with a ball in your grip will mean that you’re out of bounds. The ball will be turned over on a walking call if too many steps are taken with no dribble action. Being aware of your body movements can give you an advantage on the court.

To master dribbling, try the 10-5 drill. Start with your right hand and power dribble for 10 seconds. Slow it down for five seconds, then switch hands and repeat. This helps your arms learn about the changes in dribbling pace associated with a competitive game, building muscles and giving you strength.

Knowing how to handle the basketball is an important step in becoming a good player. Work hard to perfect your dribble with your weaker hand. The ability to dribble the ball well with both hands will keep opponents guessing. When you are able to take off dribbling to the right or the left, opponents will have a hard time predicting where you will go.

Know your place on the team and play it. You may be better as a support player than as the one who can dunk the basketball. That doesn’t mean you will never make a winning shot, it just means that you don’t neglect other players or interfere with them in pursuit of scoring points.

Always share with your teammates. When someone begins to guard you, start looking for someone to pass to and stop dribbling. If you don’t, your teammates won’t bother trying to find an open spot as they will know that you are a ball hog who doesn’t pass when the time is right.

To play man-to-man defense, it is important to know where your man, the ball, and the basket all are. This keeps your man from sneaking behind you for a back-door pass, and it also allows you to steal over and help when the ball is across the court from your man.

These tips can help you become a more versatile basketball player. It isn’t hard, but it does take some know-how and effort. After taking the court and actually playing, you will most likely want to get out there on a regular basis. And be sure to have some fun out on the court as well.