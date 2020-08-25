Get $20 off at Amazon when using your eligible Capital One credit card

Last year, Capital One released another alternative for clients to utilize their credit card miles or money back when it included Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program to its redemption choices. But while you’re still usually much better off redeeming your Capital One miles for travel declaration credits or with partner commitment programs, Amazon simply released a promo that might conserve you a good quantity of cash if you utilize Capital One miles to cover even simply a part of your next Amazon purchase.

Capital One credit card holders targeted for this brand-new deal can save $20 on a purchase of $80 or more when using their miles or money back at Amazon from now through September 30. And although this isn’t the very best return on your Capital One miles, you’re just needed to utilize 1 mile for the discount rate to use, and can then spend for the rest of your purchase withyour Capital One credit card

Targeted Capital One credit card holders can get $20 off a purchase of $80 or moreat Amazon



Not everybody will be eligible for this deal, however to learn if you’re targeted– and to discover how to use the discount rate to your next Amazon order– follow these actions.

