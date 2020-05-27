Germany’s position on NK conflict has been clearly expressed – FM – Panorama

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan considers partner nations’ position on that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict shouldn’t be judged based on traveling warnings occasionally issued by these nations.

Mnatsakanyan’s words arrived throughout the Q/A session at parliament on Wednesday when among those lawmakers requested the ministry to remark on the current traveling upgrade issued by German overseas ministry seeing visits to Nagorno Karabakh.

“Germany’s position on the NK issue has been shared at different levels on numerous occasions. Before the pandemic, that approach was voiced during PM Pashinyan’s visit to Germany and at the meeting with Chancellor Merkel,” emphasized that the ministry.