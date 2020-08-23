Germany’s Popov claims maiden major at women’s British Open By Reuters





(Reuters) – Unheralded German Sophia Popov struck a three-under-par last round of 68 to declare her maiden major title at the women’s British Open on Sunday, ending up 2 strokes clear of Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura at Royal Troon.

Popov, the world number 304, began the day with a three-shot lead however began in inauspicious style, bogeying the very first hole after landing in a bunker off the tee prior to getting better with birdies on the 2nd and 3rd.

The 27-year-old made another birdie on the 6th to kip down 34 and included 2 more on the 15th and 16th prior to closing with a bogey on the 18th– with triumph currently guaranteed– and completed on seven-under for the competition.

Germany’s initially female major winner stated after the triumph that she had nearly give up playing in 2015.

“There has been a lot of struggle over the last six years and I was just glad I was able to overcome it,” Popov included.

“I got here on Tuesday and I knew my game was in really good shape. I took that belief into every round but I didn’t expect this. I was glad I could get it done.”

Popov, who caddied for her buddy Anne van Dam on the LPGA Tour previously this month prior to getting approved for the Open with a top-10 surface at the Marathon Classic, needed to hold her nerve as …