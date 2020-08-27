Germany’s Continental was ‘pillar’ of Nazi war effort, study finds

Continental, one of the world’s biggest cars and truck parts makers, was a “pillar” of the Nazi war effort and made use of about 10,000 required labourers, according to a study commissioned by the German business.

The 870-page study discovered that Continental was “one of the most important suppliers” to the Third Reich, making cars and truck and airplane tires, in addition to track pads for tanks, tubes, hydraulic brakes and accuracy instruments for V-1 cruise rockets.

The Dax- noted group initially commissioned the report by expert historian Paul Erker in 2015, however has actually lagged some other significant German business in analyzing their function throughout the Nazi age. Daimler, BMW, and provider ZF have actually been the topic of comparable reports, while Volkswagen started examining its function in the Nazi war effort in the 1980s.

“The study shows that Continental was an important part of Hitler’s war machine,” stated president Elmar Degenhart, who included that the research study was required “in order to gain more clarity about the darkest chapter in our company’s history”.

Continental’s report, produced by Mr Erker of Munich’s Ludwig Maximilian University, discovered that in the 1930s …