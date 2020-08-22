Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000: RKI By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Hanau
BERLIN (Reuters) – The variety of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,034 to 232,082, information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for transmittable illness revealed on Saturday.
The reported death toll increased by 7 to 9,267, the tally revealed.
