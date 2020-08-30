Germany’s Aline Krauter wins Women’s Amateur Championship

LIVERPOOL, England–In another win for German golf, Aline Krauter rallied from an early deficit to win the Women’s Amateur Championship on Saturday with a 1-up triumph over Annabell Fuller at West Lancashire.

The triumph came a week after Sophia Popov won the Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

Krauter, a 20-year-old who dips into Stanford, was 3 down through 4 holes of the 18-hole championship match. He won 6 of the next 8 holes to develop a 3-up lead. Fuller near the deficit to one hole with a birdie on the 17th, however Fuller might just match pars with Krauter on the last hole.

The triumph offers Krauter an area in the Women’s Open next year atCarnoustie The Women’s Amateur champ normally gets an area in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

It was the 2nd time in 3 years a German won the Women’s Amateur, with Leonie Harm winning in 2018.