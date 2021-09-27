Germany votes for Angela Merkel's successor
Germany’s left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) will begin negotiations to form a ruling coalition after preliminary results showed the party narrowly winning the largest share of parliamentary seats following Sunday’s federal election. Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power, will remain in office while negotiations for a new government take place.

