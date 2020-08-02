Germany US troops pullout: Trump’s last gift to Putin before the election?

The relationship now however, especially if Trump is reelected later on this year, remains in freefall, location unknown.
His choice, if his tweets have actually been properly divined, appears to be to penalize Germany.
“Germany pays Russia billions of dollars a year for Energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia. What’s that all about?” Trump composed in one post.
“Also, Germany is very delinquent in their 2% fee to NATO. We are therefore moving some troops out of Germany!”
The head of the German parliament’s foreign relations committee, Norbert Roettgen, responded on Twitter Wednesday, stating, “Instead of strengthening #NATO it is going to weaken the alliance. The US’s military clout will not increase, but decrease in relation to Russia and the Near & Middle East.”
Bavaria’s state guv Markus Soeder, whose area hosts numerous US bases, likewise slammed Trump: “Unfortunately this seriously damages German-American …