Germany urges Saudi Arabia to comply with nuclear arms control treaty – Middle East Monitor

Germany on Wednesday contacted Saudi Arabia “to fully comply” with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) following a report about the discovery of a trick nuclear center in northwestern Saudi Arabia, Anadolu reports.

“The German government’s critical stance on nuclear power is well known. It is of central importance that Saudi Arabia fully complies with its NPT obligations and that its nuclear program is subject to the international verification standards (‘safeguards’) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the Foreign Ministry informed media agents by means of an email.

The NPT is a landmark worldwide treaty whose goal is to avoid the spread of nuclear weapons, to promote cooperation in the tranquil usages of nuclear energy and to even more the objective of accomplishing nuclear disarmament and basic and total disarmament.

With China’s help, Saudi Arabia has actually built a center for the extraction of uranium yellowcake– a possible precursor for a nuclear reactor– in a remote desert area near the village of Al Ula, the Wall Street Journal paper reported recently, mentioning Western authorities with understanding of the website.

The center, which has actually been concealed, has actually triggered issue amongst Riyadh’s Western allies that …