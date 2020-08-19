Germany treating Berlin car crashes as Islamist attack: media By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Police officers examine the scene of a series of apparently purposeful car crashes in Berlin



BERLIN (Reuters) – German authorities are examining a series of obviously purposeful car crashes on a Berlin freeway on Tuesday night as an Islamist attack, media reported on Wednesday.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” a representative for the district attorneys workplace was priced estimate as stating by Focus publication. He included that there were likewise signs that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had mental issues.

The Berlin- based Tagesspiegel paper pointed out a representative for the district attorneys as stating the series of occasions and the existing outcomes of the examination recommended it might have been an attack.

Shouts of the suspect at the scene recommended that his actions might have been Islamist- encouraged, it included.

A spokesperson for the Berlin public district attorneys was not readily available for remark.

Police detained the suspect at the scene after a gadget in his car which the male stated threatened ended up being a tool box.

The obviously purposeful car crashes left 6 individuals injured, 3 of them seriously, the fire department stated.