Germany to send a medical team to Armenia – Panorama

Emergency medical team of the International Search and Rescue Germany (ISAR) will send a medical team to Armenia to help out with the combat coronavirus, the German Embassy reported on Friday.
“The team consists of doctors, nurses and emergency experts, who will join in the battle against #COVID19 in Armenia. Looking forward to welcoming them upon arrival,” the Embassy wrote on Facebook.
