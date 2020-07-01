Germany takes over EU presidency at challenging time – Armenian News

The European Union’s most effective member, Germany, takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency in July amid a raft of challenges — from COVID-19 and the economic devastation it has wrought, to Brexit, trade with China and tensions with the United States, DW.com reports.

Germany’s presidency comes as its leader, Angela Merkel — the European Union’s longest serving current head of state — is expected to leave office next year. Both she and the bloc have more information on challenges.

On the EU’s immediate agenda is overcoming differences to push via an 843 billion-dollar coronavirus recovery fund, aimed at boosting a so-called green economic reboot. Then there is getting agreement on the EU’s next multi-year budget, with a proposed price tag in excess of a trillion dollars.

Meeting Monday with France’s President Emmanuel Macron in Mesenberg, Germany, Merkel said she hoped the 27-member bloc would strike a deal on both at a July summit.

The Germany presidency comes as Merkel is riding a crest of popularity, partly over what some see as her successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic. While Germany usually sides with increased frugal bloc members that are reluctant to supply large non-repayable grants, Merkel teamed up with Macron to push for a huge coronavirus recovery package.