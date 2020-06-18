Germany reports 650 new coronavirus cases in a meat processing plant

Toennies, the organization that owns the meat processing facility in Guetersloh, halfway between Dortmund and Hanover, temporarily shut the plant down on Wednesday afternoon.

Gereon Schulze Althoff, the director of quality management and veterinary services at the organization, said the plant had a amount of foreign workers who have traveled in recent weeks and could have been carrying the virus using them. He said the workers and their welfare would be the priority for the company.

However, that he admitted that maintaining social distancing had not been easy at the facility. “Our plants have not been built for a pandemic,” Schulze Althoff said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The local government in Guetersloh closed all daycare centers and schools starting Thursday, but did not impose a general lockdown. “The district of Guetersloh clearly exceeded the critical mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days,” the city’s crisis team said in a statement.