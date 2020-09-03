Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A view programs Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant in Chelyabinsk



2/ 3

By Madeline Chambers

BERLIN (Reuters) – Pressure installed on German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to reevaluate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany, after she stated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had actually been poisoned with a Soviet- design nerve representative.

Merkel stated on Wednesday that Navalny, who is being dealt with in a Berlin health center, was the victim of a murder effort utilizing the nerve representative Novichok, and required a description byRussia

Moscow has actually rejected participation and stated the West must not jump to rash conclusions.

Western nations have actually condemned the attack and numerous German political leaders desire a difficult reaction.

“We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands – that is gas sales,” Norbert Roettgen, the conservative head of Germany’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, stated on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday he had actually stated conclusion of Nord Stream 2 “would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics”.

Nord Stream 2 will double the capability of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia …