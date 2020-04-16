Germany offers help in restoring Notre-Dame’s stained-glass windows – Panorama

A yr after the devastating hearth at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, Germany has put ahead concrete proposals for its position in the reconstruction together with funds from the federal government and donors and experience in stained glass and cathedral restoration, The Art Newspaper studies.

A fund-elevating marketing campaign launched in Germany a day after the fireplace has raised greater than €450,000 in accordance with a press release issued by Armin Laschet, the prime minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Culture Minister Monika Grütters. “The reconstruction of Notre-Dame offers an opportunity to become a European symbol of hope,” Laschet stated. “For me this reconstruction is also a symbol of German-French friendship.”

Germany’s contribution is to be coordinated by Barbara Schock-Werner, previously the official in cost of conservation at Cologne Cathedral, the assertion stated. “German cathedrals’ glass workshops can offer real help,” Grütters stated.

The actual scope and nature of Germany’s contribution will probably be decided in the approaching months on the idea of research on the bottom, the assertion stated, including that three glass workshops at German cathedrals have the intensive experience and expertise essential to undertake the restoration of the clerestory windows. Germany would cowl the prices of restoring the higher windows, Grütters stated.