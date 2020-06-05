Germany offers €1 billion aid package to the culture sector – Panorama

Germany has launched a brand new bailout package of €130 billion, together with €1 billion put aside for the culture trade, Artner information reviews.

The funds, which might be made accessible this yr and subsequent yr, might be extensively distributed throughout cinemas, music golf equipment, memorials, museums, theaters, and festivals. €250 million will go to assist cultural establishments reopen with new hygiene protocols, resembling up to date air flow programs and new socially-distanced visitation preparations. Some €30 million has been earmarked for galleries, cultural facilities, and publishing. The package, known as New Start, additionally decreases the tax price on artwork by three %.

“We are supporting the new start of cultural life in Germany and setting the course for the future,” mentioned culture minister Monika Grütters in a assertion on friday. “For us, the preservation and safeguarding of Germany’s cultural infrastructure is the key to creating work opportunities for artists and creative people throughout the country again.”