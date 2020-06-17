Germany includes Turkey in the list of ‘coronavirus risk’ countries – Panorama

Germany has published a list of places it considers ‘coronavirus risk areas’. Among them is Turkey and several US states, The Local reports. The list, which was published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and has become being regularly updated, also includes other popular places for Germans to visit such as for instance Egypt, Thailand and Morocco, as well as a few US states including California and New York.

Anyone entering Germany from a risk area will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, the source said.

On June 15, Germany lifted the warning against tourist travel for EU countries and states, replacing it with step-by-step travel advice instead.

However, the travel warning remains in place for all so-called third countries outside the EU until the end of August.

The source reminds that Turkey is the third most popular holiday destination for Germans after Spain and Italy.