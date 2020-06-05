Germany, France Hope Cloud Data Project GAIA-X Will Boost Sovereignty

Germany and France on Thursday launched a challenge to arrange a European cloud computing platform that they hope will improve European financial sovereignty within the wake of the coronavirus disaster and break the continent’s dependence on US and Chinese firms.

The platform, entitled GAIA-X, is supposed to be up and working — no less than in prototype kind — at the start of subsequent 12 months and be open to customers from exterior Europe that commit to stick to European requirements. German Economy Peter Altmaier stated that the purpose is “nothing less than a European moonshot in digital policy.”

Germany and France will arrange a non-profit affiliation to coordinate and manage the info infrastructure, Altmaier stated. Conceived final 12 months and initially introduced in October, GAIA-X follows on the heels of an present push by the European Union’s two largest economies to arrange a automotive battery consortium geared toward catching up with Asian rivals.

The cloud computing challenge “couldn’t have been extra well timed” as Europe tries to dig itself out of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus crisis, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

“With the COVID crisis, companies massively shifted to teleworking. This makes the need for (a) secure and European cloud solution all the more urgent,” Le Maire told a news conference by video link from Paris.

“The crisis also showed that the giant tech companies are the winners … the European digital space has to be protected,” he added, pledging that the new platform “will ensure the application of policy rules based on EU values and standards.”

“We are not China, we are not the United States — we are European countries with our own values and our own economic interests that we want to defend,” Le Maire stated. He confused the significance of “interoperability,” permitting firms to modify simply to the brand new system with out dropping any knowledge.

The two ministers stated the challenge has introduced collectively 22 firms in France and Germany, together with Dassault Systemes, Orange, Siemens, SAP, Robert Bosch, and Deutsche Telekom. They did not give monetary particulars. Le Maire known as on “all other European companies and countries” to hitch the initiative.

Beyond that, “the idea is that we invite companies across the world providing their cloud services according to European standards and rules,” Altmaier stated. “Everyone who wants to have the label of GAIA-X will have to respect and to satisfy several sets of rules,” together with on interoperability and knowledge migration.

He stated that the challenge’s success “will be crucial for Germany, for France and for Europe as far as our economic strength, our competitivity and our sovereignty are concerned.”