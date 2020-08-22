Germany coronavirus: Thousands turn out for Tim Bendzko concert — but don’t worry it’s for science

Leipzig, Germany (CNN)– Ever considering that the coronavirus pandemic shuttered clubs, bars and concert halls worldwide, music fans have actually been imagining the day they can when again go to a hectic, sweaty place to take pleasure in a gig with friends.

With infection rates increasing in lots of European nations, this dream might be away for now. But some music fans in Leipzig, Germany, have actually been provided the possibility to rock for a day in the name of science– with the aid of some radiant hand sanitizer and electronic trackers.

Researchers in the German city of Leipzig staged a 2,000-person speculative indoor concert on Saturday to much better comprehend how Covid -19 spreads at huge, hectic occasions, and how to avoid it.

At the gig, which included a live efficiency from artist Tim Bendzko, fans were provided breathing face masks, fluorescent hand gel and electronic “contact trackers”– little transmitters that figure out the contact rates and contact ranges of the specific experiment individuals.

Participants using FFP2 protective face masks participated in the Covid transmission threat evaluation research study in a concert setting in Leipzig, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Using information from the contact trackers, researchers from The University of Halle will keep an eye on the number “critical contacts” had by each individual throughout particular times and areas, while the residue left by fluorescent hand gel will recognize regularly touched surface areas. Researchers want to utilize the information to discover methods to …