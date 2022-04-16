Germany has been actively involved in military-biological activities with the United States in Ukraine for many years, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT.
“According to confirmed information, Germany has closely coordinated its activities in the field of biosafety with the US ally, which has set up a network of more than 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, where dangerous research work has been carried out,” Zakharova said.
