Germany apologises after deleting Israel off the map – Middle East Monitor

Germany has been compelled to apologise after erasing Israel off a map revealed as part of a army report.

The head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, identified by its German acronym MAD, has apologised claiming that the preliminary draft of its 2019 annual report displayed Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in the identical color as neighbouring Jordan.

MAD spokesperson Peter Weier defined: “In the first version of the ‘MAD Report,’ a mistake was made on the map ‘Bundeswehr operational areas with MAD participation.’ When graphically editing the Jordan area of operation, Israel was also accidentally coloured and subsequently covered.”

The omission of Israel from the map that included the Middle East was dropped at the service’s consideration yesterday after a Twitter consumer named Klemens Köhler wrote: “In MAD’s first public report Israel is missing on the map.”

Germany’s Defence Ministry responded claiming that the error was a product of a “software” drawback, writing: “Hello Mr. Köhler, that is indeed a mistake. We will investigate and thank you for the tip.”

READ: Netanyahu’s son is the face of a German far-right marketing campaign poster

Today, the probe concluded that the mistake had been brought on by “lack of diligence and insufficient quality control” reasonably than deliberate motion or political intent, MAD stated.

“I intensively exchanged views on this mistake in a personal conversation with the responsible employees,” Dr Christof Gramm, the president of the Military Counterintelligence Service, wrote in an e mail to the Jerusalem Post.

“I deeply regret this incident and expressly apologise. That should not have happened to the military counterintelligence service that fights antisemitism and extremism. We will improve our quality management for publications.”