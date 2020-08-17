German watchdog launches Amazon investigation

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque



BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s anti-trust authority has actually introduced an investigation into Amazon (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s relationship with third-party traders offering on its website, its head was priced quote as stating on Sunday.

“We are currently investigating whether and how Amazon influences how traders set prices on the market-place,” Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, informed the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

Germany is Amazon’s second-biggest market after the United States.

During the very first couple of months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when numerous shops were closed and consumers gathered online, Mundt stated there had actually been grievances that Amazon had actually obstructed some traders due to the fact that of supposedly extremely high costs.

“Amazon must not be a controller of prices,” he stated, including that Amazon had actually reacted to his workplace’s ask for details and those declarations were being examined.

The cartel workplace was not instantly readily available to comment.

An Amazon spokesperson stated the business’s policies were developed to make certain its partners set competitive costs.

“Amazon selling partners set their own product prices in our store,” the spokesperson stated. “Our systems are developed to act versus …